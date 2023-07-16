LAWRENCE, Kan. — Another incoming freshman for the Kansas Jayhawks basketball program has requested his release.

6 foot 8 forward, Marcus Adams Jr. announced on social media that he will be departing from the program, requesting a release from his letter of intent.

Adams Jr. was originally in the class of 2024, but reclassified to 2023, so he could join the Jayhawks program this season.

On his post, he thanked the fans and coaches while also stating he decided to reopen his recruitment.

He is the second Jayhawk to request his release from the program, joining guard Chris Johnson, who decommitted from the program back in June.

That puts Kansas at 10 scholarship players, with guards Elmarko Jackson and Jamari McDowell being the only incoming freshman this season.

The Jayhawks did most of their damage in the transfer portal, where they added four players, including highly touted senior center, Hunter Dickinson.

Kansas will open their season at home, on November 6, against North Carolina Central.