LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas men’s basketball has lost one of its highly touted incoming freshmen.

KU is down to 10 scholarship spots after four-star guard Chris Johnson requested his release from the team, according to multiple reports.

Johnson signed with the Jayhawks in November 2022 and chose KU over Arkansas, Alabama and Ole Miss.

“Kansas has been with me throughout the whole process; through the ups and downs and everything about them felt right to me,” Johnson told Sports Illustrated after committing. “Plus, Kansas has always been my dream school, so that was just the icing on the cake.”

Johnson is the 40th-ranked player in the class of 2023 by Rivals.com and 72nd ranked by 247Sports.com while ranked 43rd by ESPN.

Elmarko Jackson, Marcus Adams Jr. and Jamari McDowell are still joining KU in the class of 2023.

Kansas still has a chance to add two more players to the roster before the season.