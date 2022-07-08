LAWRENCE, Kan. — One of the nation’s top college basketball analysts gave the home of the Kansas Jayhawks immense praise in his top-5 venue rankings.

ESPN’s Jay Bilas answered the question on TikTok of what his top-5 college hoops venues are and Allen Fieldhouse came in tied for the top spot.

T1. Allen Fieldhouse – Kansas Jayhawks

T1. Cameron Indoor Stadium – Duke Blue Devils

3. Rupp Arena – Kentucky Wildcats

4. Breslin Center – Michigan State

5. Assembly Hall – Indiana Hoosiers

“Those two placed are soulful. You can sit in there when there’s nobody in there and just feel it. It’s got a feel you can’t describe,” Bilas said. “It’s like Augusta and Pine Valley or Wrigley Field and Fenway, they’re both the best.”

Home of the 2022 NCAA National Champions, Allen Fieldhouse opened in 1955 and has a statue of James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, outside. Naismith brought the game to Lawrence in 1898.

Connected to the fieldhouse is the Booth Family Hall of Athletics, a museum showcasing the history of all Kansas athletics, as well as Naismith’s contributions to the game and university.

“The traditions at Allen Fieldhouse, the Rock Chalk Jayhawk chant and the stuff that they do just exudes. And the history of the game just lives there,” Bilas said.

The Jayhawks have won over 70% of their home matches earning the title of the greatest home field advantage in sports.