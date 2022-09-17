HOUSTON, Texas — The Kansas Jayhawks have the college football world buzzing this season.

A 48-30 win over Houston on Saturday gives Kansas its first 3-0 start since 2009. This is also KU’s first time winning two road games since 2007.

KU also tied the 2007 team for most post points in program history through three games with 159.

After beginning the game down 14-0, the Jayhawks roared back scoring 14 unanswered until a 70-minute weather delay early in the second quarter.

On the first play after the delay, quarterback Jalon Daniels threw a touchdown pass on the five-yard line which continued the Jayhawks’ scoring run.

Kansas went on a 45-13 run since going down in the first quarter.

Daniels led a tremendous offensive performance with 158 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, 123 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Although Houston put up points, KU’s defense came through with stops at key moments in the game.

Houston’s Clayton Tune led them with 260 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

The Jayhawks’ road trip continues next week to Duke where it will be a matchup of the undefeateds. There are also rumors that ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Lawrence for the 11 a.m. kickoff.