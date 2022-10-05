LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas is ready to “Pack the Booth” for a third-straight weekend.

KU’s football program announced that Saturday’s game against TCU is sold out. It’s the first time the program has sold out three games in a row since the 2008 season.

Fans don’t plan on waiting until kickoff to celebrate the team’s undefeated record.

Thousands of fans are expected to “Fill the Hill” on the KU campus early Saturday morning. They’ll stake out the best area and be a part of ESPN’s CollegeGame Day.

The show will broadcast live from Lawrence for the first time during football season.

KU wants to give ESPN an impressive welcome. The university is asking fans to gather at the bottom of the hill Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. That’s when ESPN’s production bus is scheduled to arrive.

The game between No. 17 TCU and No. 19 KU kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday. Fans who don’t plan on attending the game in person can also watch it on FS1.

