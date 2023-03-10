KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks are back in the Big 12 Tournament Championship.

1-seed Kansas got there with a 71-58 win over 5-seed Iowa State in the semifinals.

Jalen Wilson led the way with 25 points and 10 rebounds while Gradey Dick followed him up with 15.

Wilson opened the game with a flurry of points scoring 10 of the Jayhawks’ first 19 points leading them to a 33-25 halftime lead.

Iowa State came back in the second half with a 14-5 run to get their first lead of the game with 14:21 to go. Kansas took the lead back with a 13-4 run of their own.

Jaren Holmes led Iowa State with 16 points.

The Jayhawks will face the winner of Texas-TCU in the Big 12 Tournament Championship at 5 p.m. on Saturday.