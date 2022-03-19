FORT WORTH, Texas. — The Kansas Jayhawks are headed to the Sweet 16 for the 24th time in program history after their 79-72 victory over the Creighton Blue Jays.

It is the third time the Jayhawks have made the Sweet 16 in their last five tournament appearances, and the 11th time they have made it under Bill Self.

Remy Martin has continued to elevate his play in the postseason, leading the Jayhawks in scoring for the second straight game, with 20 points to go along with 7 rebounds.

Jalen Wilson also had a big game, especially on the glass, as he secured 14 rebounds to go along with 14 points. Ochai Agbaji would finish with 15 points and eight boards and Christian Braun also had double-figures, contributing 13 points to go along with eight rebounds.

Creighton was led by freshman, Arthur Kaluma, scoring 24 points to go along with 12 rebounds. Alex O’Connell finished with 16 points, Trey Alexander would have 14 points to go along with nine assists and Ryan Hawkins would also have 14 points.

The Bluejays were without their starting center, Ryan Kalkbrenner, after suffering a knee injury in overtime in their win against San Diego State.

The Jayhawks will now get ready to play in the second weekend of the tournament for the first time since 2018, when they eventually reached the Final Four.

Kansas will face the winner of Richmond and Providence on Friday, Mar. 25. in Chicago at the United Center.

