KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With less than three weeks left in the regular season, there’s a battle underway in the Big 12.

KU has a one-game lead in the conference standings over Baylor and Texas Tech, with all three in the Top 10 in the AP’s Poll this week.

No. 5-ranked Kansas hosts Kansas State at Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday night before traveling to No. 10-ranked Baylor Saturday evening. The Jayhawks will face TCU twice in three days before wrapping up the season at home against No. 20-ranked Texas.

Baylor travels to Stillwater to face Oklahoma State Monday night, then to Lawrence to face Kansas Saturday. The Bears travel to Austin to face No. 20-ranked Texas before wrapping up the season in Waco against Iowa state.

Texas Tech is the only one of the four-ranked schools to face all unranked opponents to finish the season.

The Red Raiders host Oklahoma Tuesday before traveling to Fort Worth to face TCU. They finish the season by hosting Kansas State and a trip to Stillwater.

Texas hosts TCU before traveling to West Virginia and then ending the season facing Baylor and Kansas.

The Jayhawks will need to lean on Agbaji as they close the season with their eyes on the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Kansas City next month.

Agbaji was named the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. Agbaji averaged 21.5 points in KU’s two wins last week. He’s also scored 20 or more points in 14 games this season.