LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas men’s head basketball coach Bill Self will make his first public comments following a health scare last month.

Self plans to hold a news conference Wednesday morning at Allen Fieldhouse.

Self went to an emergency room the night before the Jayhawks were scheduled to play in the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City in March. He had a heart procedure and was said to be recovering well.

Self missed the Big 12 Tournament, with assistant coach Norm Roberts coaching the Jayhawks.

While Self traveled with his family to Des Moines for the NCAA Tournament, and attended practices, he was not on the bench during the games. Roberts coached the Jayhawks and handled media obligations.

In recorded interviews with the team’s radio network, Self said he felt better and stronger, but wasn’t at the point where he thought he could coach the game.

Self’s news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday. We will stream it live in the video player at the top of this page when it begins.