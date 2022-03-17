CHICAGO — Kansas men’s basketball will be adding another Gatorade Player of the Year to its prestigious program.

Sunrise Christian Academy’s Gradey Dick will be in Lawrence next season and has recently received the Kansas Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year. He’s now one of three finalists for the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year Award.

This is Dick’s second state Gatorade POTY Award; he won his first in 2019-20 while at Wichita Collegiate School.

Some are comparing Dick to 2018-19 Kansas Gatorade POTY and current KU basketball player Christian Braun. Both players are long 6-foot-7 defenders who can score by driving and shooting and are known for some trash talking.

The winner of the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year will be announced in the coming days.

