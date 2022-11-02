LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self will serve a four-game suspensions due to self-imposed penalties.

The suspension stems from the 2017 NCAA investigation and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend will serve the same suspension.

The sanctions also barred Self and Townsend from off-campus recruiting activities from April 2022 through July 2022.

“Throughout this process, we have had ongoing conversations with all the involved parties,” Chancellor Douglas A. Girod said. “We believe the actions we are announcing today move us closer to resolving this matter. We look forward to commenting further when this process is fully resolved. Until then, I want to reiterate our unwavering support of Coach Self and our Men’s Basketball program.”

The university informed the NCAA’s Independent Resolution Panel the self-imposed sanctions also includes a reduction of three total scholarships for the program and four official visits for the current school year and the 2023-2024 school year. No official visits were permitted at Late Night at the Phog in 2022.

“Coach Townsend and I accept and support KU’s decision to self-impose these sanctions,” Self said. “We are in good hands with Coach Roberts, and I am confident that he will do a great job on the bench leading our team. I am proud of the way our guys have handled this situation and I look forward to returning to the bench for our game against NC State.”

In Self and Townsend’s absence, Norm Roberts will serve as interim head coach.

Self will miss three home games and the State Farm Champions Classic against the Duke Blue Devils in Indianapolis on Nov. 15.