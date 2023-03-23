LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence exodus is ongoing for the Kansas Jayhawks, according to reports.

Four players have entered the transfer portal for the 2022 men’s national champions: guards Joe Yesufu and Bobby Pettiford Jr., and forwards and Zach Clemence and Cam Martin.

This news comes after the No. 1-seed Jayhawks were stunned with a 72-71 loss in the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament by 8-seed Arkansas.

Yesusfu will be going into his senior year and spent two years in Lawrence after transferring in from being an all-conference player at Drake. The six-foot guard averaged 3.1 points off the bench while shooting 35.5% from the field in his two years and 27.5% from three. His minutes were crucial late this year when guard Kevin McCullar suffered from back issues.

Pettiford Jr. is going into his junior year after two years with the Jayhawks. The 6-foot-1 guard rotated in more this season after only playing 111 minutes his freshman year although he was hampered by injuries in both seasons. The Durham, North Carolina, native averaged 2 points and shot 53% from the field in his two years.

Clemence was a highly recruited forward coming out of the Kansas prep program Sunrise Christian Academy, but played 24 games his freshman year and 20 games his sophomore year. He scored 78 total points and shot 35% from the field.

Martin was an All-American at Division II program Missouri Southern State before he spent the past two seasons in Lawrence. Martin redshirted during the title run and only appeared in three games for six minutes this season. His Kansas career was also affected by injuries.