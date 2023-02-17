LAWRENCE, Kan. — It will be an early morning for Kansas basketball fans who want to be a part of ESPN’s College GameDay.

The two-hour basketball show will broadcast from Allen Fieldhouse Saturday, Feb. 18, starting at 9 a.m.

It’s the second straight basketball season the Jayhawks have hosted College GameDay. The show also made its first trip to Lawrence during the football season last year.

This is everything fans need to know to attend GameDay in Lawrence Saturday morning.

Saturday Schedule

7:30 a.m. Student Doors Open at Gate 2

7:45 a.m. General Public Doors Open at Gate 6 Gate 11 open for anyone needing an accessible entrance

9 a.m. ESPN’s GameDay Broadcast

3 p.m. Baylor-KU Game tipoff



Parking

Parking during College GameDay is free.

Vehicles must be moved by noon when normal gameday parking enforcement will begin.

Signs

Fans are encouraged to bring signs, but a sign making station will also be available on the concourse leading up to the show.

During the basketball game, signs cannot be more than three-feet high and can’t obstruct the view of fans or Allen Fieldhouse signage. Signs, banners and flags that contain obscene language are prohibited.

Kansas Athletics has the right to remove any sign or banner at any time for any reason and the possessor of the sign or banner may be removed from the arena.

Clear Bag Policy

Kansas Athletics has a clear bag policy in place at Allen Fieldhouse.

Bags must be clear, plastic, vinyl, or PVC, and cannot exceed 12” x 6” x 12.” A one gallon clear plastic freezer bag is also allowed inside the Fieldhouse.

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without handle or strap, may also be taken into the venue (can’t be larger than 5.5” x 8.5”).

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection by a supervisor at each gate.

Each fan is allowed to bring in one, unopened bottle of water (up to 20oz.)

Emergency Help

Fans in Allen Fieldhouse may use a text-messaging reporting system on gamedays to quickly summon KU event personnel.

In case of an emergency, facility issue, or to report a disturbance in your area, send an SMS text message to 55678, keyword KUHELP. Then type in your issue and location.

Fan Freebies

Rollabanas Given to first 1,000 fans

Net Hats Given to first 500 fans

‘22 National Championship chair One fan will win a Bill Self autographed ‘22 National Championship chair

Half Court Shot One student will have the chance to win $19,000 during the show



Lost and Found

Fans who discover an item is missing after leaving the building can call 785-864-0591 during normal business hours – Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Lost Children

Every child should be told to contact the nearest guest services personnel (gray shirt or black vest) should he/she become lost. Lost children will be taken to Guest Services, located on the southwest corner of the second level (concourse section 13) in Allen Fieldhouse. Parents looking for a lost child should go to Guest Services.

Prohibited Items

There is a long list of prohibited items that will not be allowed inside Allen Fieldhouse. Those items include:

Metal containers, bottles, cans, liquid containers and coolers

Backpacks, duffle bags, , purses larger than a clutch bag (5.5” x 8.5” max), fanny packs, diaper bags, mesh bags, tinted plastic totes, any clear plastic bag greater than 12” x 6” x 12”, camera or binocular cases

Food, video cameras

Umbrellas, strollers, bikes

Weapons (as defined by the University’s weapons policy) of any type, including concealed firearms and fireworks

Poles/sticks of any kind

Horns, whistles, boom boxes and/or other noisemakers

Any object that can be used as a missile

Animals (except service animals for guests with disabilities)

Anything that creates a nuisance or disruption