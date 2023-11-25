CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Kansas Jayhawks have reached eight wins for the first time since 2008 after a 49-16 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats.

KU ends the season at 8-4 and 5-4 in the Big 12, their best season record and conference record since 2008.

Kansas entered the second quarter down 3-0 since the opening drive and took a 7-3 lead thanks to a 13-yard touchdown run from running back Devin Neal.

The drive got a jump start from cornerback Cobee Bryant, who had an attention-grabbing one-handed interception, his third of the season.

The Jayhawks only needed five plays to score on their next drive after a Bearcat three-and-out, with quarterback Jason Bean finding tight end Jared Casey for a 15-yard TD for a 14-3 lead near the latter half of the second quarter.

A 13-play drive helped Cincinnati cut the lead to 14-10 with 26 seconds to go in the half. Kansas received the ball with 22 seconds and used 17 of them to score on two plays with big Bean throws to receiver Lawrence Arnold and a 26-yard TD pass to TE Mason Fairchild.

Bean completed all 10 of his first-half passes for 190 yards and two TDs.

KU needed eight plays and three minutes to score on the opening drive of the second half with a 30-yard Devin Neal dash to the end zone for a 28-10 lead.

Cincy cut the lead to 28-18 after an almost six-minute drive that bled into the fourth quarter.

The Jayhawks struck back quickly with a 32-yard pass from Bean to receiver Quentin Skinner, and Bean’s 43-yard touchdown scamper on zone read gave KU a 35-18 lead early in the fourth.

Neal finished the night with 106 rushing yards and two TDs on 10 carries. It was his 12th 100+ rushing yard game which passed Kansas and Chicago Bears legend Gale Sayers for fifth most in school history.

He also ended the regular season with 15 TDs.

Bean finished the night with 250 yards and two touchdowns on 13 for 17 passing along with 90 rushing yards and two rushing TDs.

The Jayhawks now await their bowl bid offers for the postseason.