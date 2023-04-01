LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks are champions again in 2023.

Kansas beat Columbia 66-59 at Allen Fieldhouse to win the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

The Jayhawks were led by Taiyanna Jackson with 17 points and 21 rebounds, her fourth game with 20+ rebounds this year and the second time in this tournament.

Zakiyah Franklin followed her up with 19 points and four assists while North Kansas City’s Chandler Prater had nine points and 12 rebounds.

The two teams that were in the First Four Out of the NCAA Tournament were neck and neck throughout the first half with KU taking a 31-28 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, after a five-point Columbia lead, the Jayhawks went on an 18-3 run to take a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and continued their scoring through the end of the game.

This is KU’s first WNIT championship and second appearance in the championship game.