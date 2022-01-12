Kansas beats highly touted Iowa State on last-second Dajuan Harris Jr. layup

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – JANUARY 11: Dajuan Harris Jr. #3 of the Kansas Jayhawks is congratulated by teammates after making a lay-up in the final seconds of the game to seal the win against the Iowa State Cyclones 62-61 at Allen Fieldhouse on January 11, 2022 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — In a frantic final 25 seconds of the highly ranked no. 9 Kansas Jayhawks and no. 15 Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball game, Kansas’ Dajuan Harris Jr. made a contested layup from his hip to put the Jayhawks by one with eight seconds left.

A missed Iowa State three-pointer gave Kansas the 62-61 win.

Harris finished as the hero of the game and with 12 points. Blue Vally Northwest’s Christian Braun added 12 points while Ochai Agbaji recorded a game-high 22 points.

Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington (team-led 17 points) hit a stepback jumper to take a 61-60 lead before Harris’ layup.

There were nine lead changes (four in the last minute) neither team led by double digits in this tight game.

Kansas is now 13-2 overall, 2-1 in Big 12 play and will host West Virginia on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT.

