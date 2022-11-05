LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks football will be going bowling! In a 37-16 win over Oklahoma State, they became bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.

It was quite the seen in Lawrence as fans stormed the field, celebrating with the players who were in adulation for one of the Jayhawks biggest feats in recent program history.

There were ropes preventing the students rushing the field — there was security surrounding the Goalposts. It did not matter. pic.twitter.com/HUyvNeAvXN — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) November 5, 2022

Kansas also ended a 45-game losing to ranked teams with the victory, securing their first win against a ranked team since 2010.

It was the Devin Neal Show for most of the game, as he finished with career high in rushing and receiving yards. Neal would go for 224 yards on 32 carries, with one touchdown and six receptions for 110 yards.

The Jayhawks had 351 total rushing yards.

Jason Bean was also outstanding, finishing the game 18/23 for 203 yards and two touchdowns. He had a big day on the ground as well, with four carries for 93 yards (23.3 ypc), including a 73-yard rushing touchdown.

Kansas led from start to finish, taking a 24-7 lead into the half and did not look back.

The Jayhawks also snapped a three-game losing streak and a 12-game losing streak against Oklahoma State.

The Jayhawks moved to 6-3 overall and 3-3 in the conference.

Kansas will now head on the road to face Texas Tech next Saturday at 6 p.m.