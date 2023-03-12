LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas’ head coach is officially back home in Lawrence.

In an official statement from the University of Kansas Health System, KU head coach Bill Self arrived at the hospital with chest tightness and balance concerns on Wednesday, March 8. The 60-year-old underwent a standard heart catheterization and had two stents placed for the treatment of blocked arteries.

He is expected to make a full recovery and will rejoin the team this week.

“I’m so thankful for the amazing staff at the University of Kansas Health System for the excellent care I received,” Self said in a statement. “I am proud of our team and coaching staff for how they have handled this and am excited to be back with them as the best time of the season gets underway.”

Self was set to coach in the Big 12 Tournament before his hospital stay. Assistant coach Norm Roberts coached KU to the tournament championship where they lost to Texas.

The Jayhawks are projected to be a number-one seed when Self returns to the team for the NCAA Tournament.