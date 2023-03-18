DES MOINES, Iowa — The Kansas Jayhawks could have their coach back soon.

After an announcement that head coach Bill Self would not coach the Jayhawks in their 2nd round game against 8-seed Arkansas, Kansas put out a recorded interview where Self gave his own update.

“I’m feeling tons better,” Self said.

“I’ve got my energy back to an extent. Sleeping better, doing things that (doctors) said was important to be on the mend quickly just probably not quite quick enough.”

The 60-year-old coach said he met with his team of doctors and they thought that sitting out another game was in his best interest.

“We think it’s best that we rejoin the team full speed going next week so we obviously need to play pretty well today.”

He also added that he checked his blood pressure every five minutes during the game and it slightly raised whenever the opponent would score but not enough to raise an issue.

The two-time national champion was hospitalized prior to the Big 12 Tournament and underwent a heart catheterization and had two stents implemented. Assistant coach Norm Roberts took over head coach duties and led the Jayhawks to the Big 12 championship where they lost to Texas.

A win against Arkansas would put KU in the Sweet Sixteen against the winner of UConn and St. Mary’s.