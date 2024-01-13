LAWRENCE, Kan. — Anything can happen in the Big 12 on any given night.

That was evident after Kansas lost to UCF and then bounced back with a 78-66 win over No. 9 Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon.

Kansas was led by another strong performance from Hunter Dickinson, who finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds, for his 10th double-double of the year.

The first half was tightly contested. The Jayhawks jumped out to a 17-8 lead to start the game, but the Sooners responded.

A 10-3 run in the middle of the first half gave OU a 27-26 lead. The teams continued to go back and forth, exchanging leads, before Kansas went into the half up 38-37.

Kansas started to pull away in the second half after an 11-2 run put them up by double digits.

That catapulted the Jayhawks the rest of the way. They led by as much as 16 in the second half and held the Sooners scoreless for over four minutes during that stretch.

Kevin McCullar Jr. added 21 points and KJ Adams Jr. put together a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Dajuan Harris Jr. had a team-high eight assists with three steals.

The win puts Kansas at 2-1 in the conference and 14-2 overall. They go on the road to face Oklahoma State on Tuesday at 8 p.m.