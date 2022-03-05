Lawrence, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks were able to capture their 21st Big 12 regular-season title in a 70-63 overtime bout against the Texas Longhorns on Senior Day.

David McCormack arguably played his best game of the year for the Jayhawks, finishing with 22 points and 10 rebounds, along with going 10/10 from the free-throw line and game, a fitting way for McCormack to go out on Senior Day, especially if it’s his last game at Allen Fieldhouse.

Jalen Wilson also came up big for the Jayhawks with a double-double, pouring in 17 points and 13 rebounds. Christian Braun also secured a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Texas was led by Courtney Ramey, who scored 18 points to go along with seven rebounds. Andrew Jones was the only other Longhorn in double-figures, scoring 12 points with 6 boards.

The Jayhawks split the season series with the Longhorns and will finish the regular season 24-6 and 13-4 overall.

KU struggled shooting the ball but their defense stepped up all game, holding Texas to 34% shooting on the game.

They also outrebounded the Longhorns 47-37.

Kansas will now get ready to play in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday at the T-Mobile Center, as they look to win the tournament championship for first time since the 2017-18 season.

