LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks were able to hang on in a 71-69, tightly contested battle against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Oklahoma played the Jayhawks tough all afternoon, almost pulling off the upset in the back-and-forth affair.

The Jayhawks had a 69-62 lead with a minute remaining, but Oklahoma was able to go on a 7-1 run to make it a one point game with 18 seconds left. Jalen Wilson would split his free throws before Jordan Goldwire missed a game-tying shot at the buzzer.

Wilson came up big for the Jayhawks, as he continued his solid play, with 22 points and nine rebounds.

Christian Braun also was also key in the win, finishing with 18 points and eight boards. Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack would round out the scoring for the Jayhawks, pitching in 11 points apiece.

The Sooners were lead by Goldwire who finished with 20 points, and Tanner Groves, who had 19.

The Jayhawks shot the ball well, as they were 53% from the field.

Kansas moved to 20-4 on the season and remain first in the conference. They will face Oklahoma State at home on Monday, at 8 p.m. CT.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.