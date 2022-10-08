LAWRENCE, Kan.— The Jayhawks went blow for blow with the 17th ranked TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday afternoon, even after their starting quarterback, Jalon Daniels went down.

Daniels left the game after landing on his right shoulder with 48 seconds left in the first half.

Backup, Jason Bean would replace Daniels and fill in admirably, going 16 for 24 with 262 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

Kansas went into the half down 10-3 before their offense finally turned on in the second half. They would tie the game at the beginning of the third quarter after a 12-yard touchdown to Mason Fairchild.

The Jayhawks would then recover a TCU fumble later in the quarter, scoring on the ensuing drive on a Bean eight-yard touchdown pass to Luke Grimm, giving KU their first lead 17-10.

But the Horned-Frogs would regain the lead later in the quarter after a Max Duggan 25-yard touchdown pass to Derius Davis, putting TCU up 31-24.

Kansas wouldn’t falter though, responding right back with a 29-yard pass to Quentin Skinner.

TCU would score the game-winning touchdown 1:26 left in the game. Duggan found Quentin Johnston on a 29-yard touchdown pass. KU would then turn the ball over on downs.

Johnston had himself a huge day, with 14 receptions for 206 yards and a touchdown. Skinner led Kansas with four receptions

It was a valiant effort from the Jayhawks, who fought until the very end, proving they’re one of the best teams in the Big 12.

Kansas falls to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in conference play. They will now go on the road to face Oklahoma next Saturday at 11:00 a.m. CT.