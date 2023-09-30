AUSTIN, Tex. — The Kansas Jayhawks didn’t have enough to defeat the Texas Longhorns in their highly anticipated matchup on Saturday, but they certainly had their opportunities.

Kansas quarterback Jason Bean surprisingly was under center after it was announced just before the game that Jalon Daniels reaggravated his back injury.

The Kansas defense did a solid job in the first half. Texas did score on their first offensive drive after a 30-yard run by Quinn Ewers but Kansas held them to two field goals in the redzone after that score.

Kansas lone first-half points came unexpectedly after Beam fumbled after a 27-yard run, but the fumble was scooped by Daniel Hishaw who went an extra 18 yards for a touchdown.

The Jayhawks went into the half down 13-7.

Texas opened up the second half with a score, after Jonathon Brooks broke away for a 54-yard touchdown run.

Kansas responded with a Bean 58-yard bomb to Trevor Wilson to make it a 20-14 game.

This was the turning point in the game.

The Jayhawks got the ball back after a Texas missed field goal with a chance to take the lead. Kansas went for it on 4th & 1 from their own 38 and fumbled, with Texas recovering at the KU 32.

Texas took advantage, scoring on a Brooks one-yard touchdown run. Texas also scored on their next two drives while halting Kansas’ offense en route to a 33-14 win.

Brooks had 218 yards on 21 carries (10.2 ypc) for with two touchdowns for the Longhorns.

Bean finished 9/21 with 136 yards and one touchdown. Hishaw Jr. finished with eight carries for 44 yards (5.6 ypc) and a touchdown.

Kansas is now 4-1 on the season. They will look to bounce back at home next Saturday against newly-acquired Big 12 member UCF at 3 p.m.