KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From KU basketball ticket stubs, newspaper clippings, magazines, even signed KU basketballs, Patrick Sullivan has it all.

These items fill his basement, making it the ultimate KU fan man cave.

Sullivan’s basement walls are covered from top to bottom with anything and everything KU related.

“If you look around here a lot of what you see are t-shirts,” he said. “So a majority of KU shirts I buy, I frame.”

There’s newspaper articles, collages he’s made, ticket stubs, vintage programs, photos, signed basketballs, you name it, he’s got it and it’s on his walls.

His daughter Bailey laughs at his KU obsession.

“It’s a cool tradition that I got to grow up with being such a fan,” she said.

When asked what his favorite item is.

“This is my favorite. Frank (Mason III) is my favorite player of all time. That is one of the greatest pictures ever taken in the fieldhouse.

And you better believe this Jayhawk fan is superstitious. He’s not ashamed to say he’s got game day routines and rituals.

“He also really loves there’s a really cool video on YouTube of a bunch of like, can you highlight set to the song dream on that he loves to watch like full blast,” his daughter Baily said.

While Sullivan is hoping his Jayhawks pull out another win Saturday, so he can add to his KU collection, he said he’s always proud of the team win or lose.

“Yeah, how many? How many fan bases get to experience this? Think about that. It’s remarkable. And, and Bill Self has now gone first fourth time. And he’s been on the just the edge of making it that many more times.”