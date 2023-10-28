LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas football pulled off one of the biggest wins in program history by beating sixth-ranked Oklahoma 38-33 on Saturday.

It’s the Jayhawks’ first win over the Sooners since 1997.

KU stormed to a 14-0 lead in the first half thanks to a pick-six by cornerback Mello Dotson and a nine-yard touchdown run by Daniel Hishaw Jr.

Oklahoma responded with a touchdown in the second quarter but a lightning delay halted the game.

When play resumed, OU scored 21 unanswered points and took a 21-17 lead into the half.

After scoring another field goal in the third quarter, the Jayhawks capitalized on a Jalil Farooq fumble with quarterback Jason Bean scoring on a 38 yard touchdown run to give KU a 26-21 lead after.