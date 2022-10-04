LAWRENCE, Kan. — It’s been a wild ride in Lance Leipold’s tenure in Lawrence.

After going 2-10 in his first year as Kansas’ head coach in 2021, Leipold has the Jayhawks off to their best start since 2009 with a 5-0 record.

With Leipold being a Wisconsin native and winning six national championships at Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater, some reports have named him as a candidate for Wisconsin’s head coaching position since the Badgers fired their head coach Paul Chryst.

Leipold has also been linked to Nebraska’s open head coaching position; he coached at Nebraska and Nebraska-Omaha in the 90s.

But with all of the speculation and hype surrounding the program, the seasoned coach said he’s happy where he is right now.

“We have no plans of going anywhere,” Leipold said Tuesday.

The 58-year-old coach signed an extension with the Jayhawks in September to expand his contract to six years through 2027.

Leipold also said addressing rumors like that to his team isn’t worth the time.

“It was a quick mention, and anything after that to me is wasted time with our team because we’re focused on this. I’m focused on this,” Leipold told media Tuesday.

Leipold said he’s so focused on the season that he hears rumors and news after it breaks.

Lance Leipold has no clue he's linked to all these jobs: said he's focused on KU and in the film room.#RockChalk pic.twitter.com/3tvlObi7HW — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) October 4, 2022

“When some of [these] things will happen, we’re in film rooms and other stuff. I don’t even know what’s going on,” Leipold said.

“I didn’t even know what was going on on Sunday until later in the evening,” Leipold said about Chryst’s firing.

While many coaches look to improve a program and jump to the next best thing, KU’s head ball coach said he will be staying put.

