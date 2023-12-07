LAWRENCE, Kan. — KU football officially has its new offensive mastermind.

Jeff Grimes is the Jayhawks’ new offensive coordinator, KU announced Thursday. The announcement comes shortly after initial reports circulated online.

Grimes was a finalist for the Frank Broyles Awards, awarded to the nation’s top assistant coach, in 2021 while at Baylor and in 2020 at BYU.

He was also named the 2021 Football Scoop Coordinator of the Year. While at Baylor, Grimes helped lead the Bears to the 2021 Big 12 Championship.

Grimes has also been a successful offensive line coach and had 17 offensive linemen picked in the NFL Draft including three first rounders.

Grimes replaces Andy Kotelnicki, who left KU one week before to take the offensive coordinator position at Penn State.