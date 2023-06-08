LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas football is getting a primetime spot this season.

The Jayhawks will host Illinois on Friday, September 8 at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

This is Kansas’ first time hosting a weekday game on an ESPN platform for the first time since 1995.

The game was originally scheduled for that Saturday but was bumped up so that game can be nationally televised.

This change in schedule has changed KU’s home opener against Missouri State from Thursday, August 31 to Friday, September 1, 7 p.m. CT.

Kansas will have seven home games this season where they also host BYU, UCF, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Kansas State.