LAWRENCE, Kan. — Get your brackets ready, the NCAA Tournament is set, and the Kansas Jayhawks now know where and who they will be playing.

As expected, KU will head into the tournament as a number one seed for the 15th time in their storied program history. The Jayhawks extend their record of consecutive tournament appearances to 32.

Kansas will play the winner of Texas Southern and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas at 8:57 p.m. CT. Those two teams will play each other in their First Four matchup on Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio at 5:40 p.m. CT.

Kansas will look to make their fourth Final Four under head coach Bill Self and their 16th overall.

The Jayhawks were one of six Big 12 teams to make the field, with Baylor also gaining a one seed.

KU will go into the tournament with momentum, having won five in a row, including their conference tournament.

