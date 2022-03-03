LAWRENCE, Kan. — A late Dajuan Harris Jr. block sealed a 72-68 Kansas win over TCU.

Kansas lost to TCU on the road on Tuesday.

Harris also scored 11 points. Ochai Agbaji scored 22 despite only hitting two of his nine threes and eight of his 19 shots.

Jalen Wilson led on the boards with 10 rebounds. Blue Valley Northwest’s Christian Braun hit all four of his shots including two threes for 12 points.

TCU’s Emmanuel Miller led them with 18 points and six rebounds and was followed up by Damion Baugh with 14 points and five rebounds.

After Kansas went up 69-61 with 2:34 to go, TCU pulled it within four with one minute to go. While KU went up six a few seconds later, a KJ Adams foul gave Chuck O’ Bannon three free throws to knock down and pull it within three.

Harris’ block came shortly after.

The Jayhawks are now 24-6 overall, first in the Big 12 and hope to seal the regular-season championship with a win over Texas on Saturday.