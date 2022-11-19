LAWRENCE, Kan. — It was a tough day for the Kansas in their home finale against the Texas Longhorns as they ran for all over the Jayhawks.

QB Jalon Daniels also was back on the field for the first time in four games, since getting injured in the first half against TCU back in early October.

Daniels was having quite the season before the injury, supplanting his name firmly in the Heisman conversation.

Although, this day belonged to Texas RB Bijon Robinson, who had a career day, carving up Kansas’ defense.

Texas immediately got out in front of the Jayhawks and didn’t look back from there, building a brutal 31-0 halftime lead, in large part thanks to three Robinson touchdowns.

Kansas wouldn’t score their first points until late in the third quarter after a Daniels 14-yard touchdown pass to Torry Locklin making the score 41-7.

Robinson finished with 25 carries and career-high 243 rushing yards (9.7 yards per carry) to go along with four touchdowns. Jonathan Brooks also had a solid day for the Longhorns, with 11 carries for 108 yards (9.8 yards per carry) and two touchdowns.

Daniels would go 17/26 with 230 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in his return.

The Jayhawks is now 6-5 overall and 3-5 in the conference

They will look to redeem themselves in a Sunflower Showdown matchup with Kansas State next week in primetime at 7 p.m. in Manhattan.