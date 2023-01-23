WACO, Texas. — The Kansas Jayhawks couldn’t make the plays down the stretch to defeat the Baylor Bears on the road as they lost their third straight.

The Bears were strong on the glass, snatching 17 offensive rebounds in what was a physical game.

Baylor jumped out to a 20-7 lead but Kansas would bring it within seven at halftime. The Jayhawks would briefly take the lead early in the second half after a Jalen Wilson three-pointer.

Kansas would not lead again after that as the Bears were able to grind out a win down the stretch.

Wilson would continue his solid play, scoring 23 points to go along with five rebounds. Gradey Dick led Kansas in scoring with 24 points.

Kevin McCullar Jr. would finish with a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The Bears were led by LJ Cryer with 22 points. Adam Flagler would add 18 points.

Kansas moves to 16-4 overall and 5-3 in the conference. It is only the third time under Bill Self that Kansas has lost three in a row.

Kansas will look to get back on track when they go on the road Saturday to face Kentucky in the annual SEC-Big 12 Challenge at 7 p.m.

They will then start back up conference play in a big rematch against the currently fifth ranked Kansas State Wildcats at Allen Fieldhouse on January 31.