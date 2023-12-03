LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks will face the UNLV Rebels in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday, December 26.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. from Chase Field, the home of MLB’s Arizona Diamondbacks, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Head coach Lance Leipold has fully turned around the Kansas program by his third season.

At 8-4, the Jayhawks have won the most games in a season since 2008 when they finished with an 8-5 record with head coach Mark Mangino.

The Jayhawks also finished eighth in the Big 12 standings.

This is KU’s first time going to bowl games in back-to-back seasons since 2007-08.

Leipold has led KU to a bowl game in two of his three seasons in Lawrence.

UNLV is 9-4 under former Missouri head coach Barry Odom and lost to Boise State in the Mountain West championship.