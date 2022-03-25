CHICAGO, Ill. — Defense was the name of the game in Chicago as No. 1 seed Kansas defeated No. 4 seed Providence 66-61 to advance to the Elite Eight.

With this win, KU’s 2,354 all-time wins are the most of any school.

After scoring 17 points and shooting 20% in the first half and falling to a 13 point deficit in the second half, the Friars battled their way back to a 48-47 lead with a little under six minutes to go in the second half. Kansas took the lead back shortly after and kept it the rest of the game.

KU’s Jalen Wilson scored his 15th double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Remy Martin continued his dynamite streak off the bench and led the scoring with 23 points and seven rebounds.

While Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji scored in the single digits, their defense was on full display throughout the game.

Providence struggled shooting (34.3%) and was led by Al Durham with 21 points and seven rebounds (8-17 from the floor); Noah Horchier (4-14 from the floor) followed him with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Kansas will play the winner of 10 seed Miami and 11 seed Iowa State in the Elite Eight.