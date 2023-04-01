LAWRENCE, Kan. — It was quite the season for senior forward Jalen Wilson, leaving his mark on the Kansas Jayhawk basketball program.

Wilson added another accolade to his collection, winning the Julius Erving Award, which is given to the best small forward in college basketball.

He posted career-highs across the board in his final season with Kansas averaging 20.1 points per game and 8.3 rebounds, both of which led the Big 12.

Wilson was also recently named a Wooden Award Finalist, on top of already being a Naismith Finalist.

The First-Team All-American had a historic season at Kansas and is expected to hear his name called in June at the NBA Draft.