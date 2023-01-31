LAWRENCE, Kan. — KU fans get their first glimpse at the Jayhawks’ football schedule for the 2023-24 season.

The season opens August 31, when the Missouri State Bears travel to David Booth Memorial Stadium.

The schedule also adds new competition with the Jayhawks facing three of the four new teams joining the Big 12 conference.

Kansas will host BYU and the University of Central Florida before traveling to Cincinnati to finish the season on Nov. 25.

Houston is the only one of the new teams in the Big 12 that the Jayhawks will not face next season. KU will also not play foes West Virginia, TCU, or Baylor during the regular season.

The Jayhawks will play seven games at home during the 2023-24 season. Season tickets are already on sale. Single game tickets will be available closer to the beginning of the season.