LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas and Kansas State both saw a small dip in the the AP Top 25 this week.

Both squads faced off against each other on Tuesday where Kansas would get a 90-78 victory, splitting the season series between the two.

Kansas lost to 11th ranked Iowa State on Saturday. Kansas State would fall in a tightly-contested battled against fifth ranked Texas.

Kansas went down one spot, going from number eight to number nine, Kansas State dropped five spots from number seven to 12.

The Big 12 continues to be a gauntlet as 60% of the teams in the conference are ranked in the AP Top 25.