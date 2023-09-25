LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas and Kansas State players have reeled in weekly player awards after impressive conference opening wins on Saturday.

Kansas State running back DJ Giddens brought in Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and Kansas DB Cobee Bryant garnered Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Bryant finished the game with a forced fumble after a big hit that he returned 22 yards for a touchdown, an interception and three tackles including one tackle for loss.

The Jayhawks also defeated BYU 38-27, opening up conference play with a win and entering the AP Top 25 at number 24.

This is Bryant’s second career Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, earning his first one back on Sep. 12, 2022.

The junior has proven to be one of the best corners in the country, and he will look to further that success as Kansas prepares for arguably their toughest test of the season against third-ranked Texas on Saturday.

Giddens erupted in the Wildcats’ win over UCF with 207 yards on 30 carries (6.9 ypc) and four touchdowns. He also had eight receptions for 86 yards.

He is the first player in school history with at least 200 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a game. His 293 yards from scrimmage were also third in school history behind Olathe North alum Darren Sproles, who had 323 and 298 yards, respectively.

Giddens enters himself in elite company as the Wildcats go into the bye week before facing Oklahoma State on Oct. 6.