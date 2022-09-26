LAWRENCE, Kan. — The undefeated Kansas Jayhawks and No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats continue their search for a Big 12 title and the conference announced kickoff times and broadcast networks for their Week 6 matchups.

Kansas, who is 4-0 for the first time since 2009, will host the TCU Horned Frogs on October 8 at 11 a.m. Central Time on Fox Sports 1.

No. 25 Kansas State, who is coming off a huge upset victory over the Oklahoma Sooners, will travel to Ames, Iowa, to take on the Iowa State Cyclones in “Farmaggedon” at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

Before their respective matchups on October 8, the Jayhawks will host the Cyclones in Lawrence, Kansas, for Homecoming, and the Wildcats will host the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Kansas vs Iowa State will air on ESPN2 at 2:30 p.m., while Kansas State vs Texas Tech will air on the Big 12 Now network on ESPN+ at 11 a.m.