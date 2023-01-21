LAWRENCE, Kan. — The TCU Horned Frogs were able to get their first win ever at Allen Fieldhouse in 83-60 walloping of Kansas.

TCU controlled the game from start to finish, jumping out to a 37-17 lead in the first half. Kansas would bring it within 10 points at the half after an 11-2 run, but that is as close as they would get for the rest of the game.

Jalen Wilson had another solid performance, leading Kansas with 30 points and seven rebounds. Kevin McCullar Jr. was the only other Jayhawk in double figures with 10.

The Horned-Frogs shot 54% from the field and an impressive 53% from three.

They were led by Shahada Wells who finished with 17 points and five rebounds off the bench. Mike Miles Jr. would add 15 points.

This is Kansas’ second largest loss at Allen Fieldhouse under Bill Self.

They go to 16-3 overall and 5-2 in the conference. They will look to get back on track as they head to Waco to take on the Baylor Bears Monday at 8 p.m.