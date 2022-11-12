LUBBOCK, Texas. — It was tough night for Kansas against Texas Tech on Saturday evening.

Multiple blunders would end up costing the Jayhawks, including a missed field goal, a blocked field goal and a late-game fumble deep in Kansas’ own territory.

The Jayhawks run defense was shaky on the evening, giving up 260 yards and four touchdowns.

It was another strong outing for Kansas RB Devin Neal, who finished the game with 24 carries for 190 yards (7.9 yards per carry). It was also a big day for Lawrence Arnold, who had five catches for 129 yards.

Kansas quarterback Jason Bean was 17 for 28 with 270 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Kansas now goes to 6-4 overall and 3-4 in the Big 12. They will next face Texas at home next Saturday.