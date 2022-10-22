WACO, Texas. — The Kansas Jayhawks will have to wait another week to become bowl eligible after their 35-23 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Jayhawks had trouble stopping the run all afternoon, giving up 273 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Baylor built a 28-3 lead right before the end of the half after a Jordan Nabors 10-yard touchdown but the Kansas would try to fight their way back making it a 28-23 game in the fourth quarter after a four-yard Jason Bean touchdown.

But Baylor would respond the next drive with a touchdown of their own to put the Jayhawks away.

Bean finished the game 16/27 with 232 yards and a touchdown to go along with one rushing touchdown.

Quentin Skinner led KU in receiving with four receptions for 66 yards and a score.

Richard Reese led the Baylor rushing attack with 31 carries for 186 yards and two touchdowns.

It is the third straight loss for Kansas.

They move to 5-3 overall and 2-3 in conference play. They will now have a bye before tough matchup with fifth ranked Oklahoma State at home.