KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks fell just short of a second straight Big 12 men’s basketball Tournament Championship.

Texas beat the Jayhawks 76-56 to win the Big 12 Tournament title.

Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks with 24 points and six rebounds while Joe Yesufu followed him up with 11.

The Longhorns had four players score in double digits, led by forward Dylan Disu who finished with 18 points and six rebounds.

The teams were neck and neck throughout the first half, with Texas taking a 39-33 lead into halftime.

Texas pulled away early in the second half and kept the pedal on their scoring affair throughout the rest of the game, cruising to a win.

It is the Longhorns’ second win over the Jayhawks in eight days.

Kansas is a projected number-one seed heading into the NCAA Tournament. They were a projected number-one overall seed, but this loss makes those predictions doubtful.

Both teams will receive their seeding on Selection Sunday.