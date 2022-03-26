CHICAGO – The Kansas Jayhawks earned their 25th trip to the NCAA Tournament Elite 8 with Friday’s win over Providence.

Now No. 1 seeded Kansas will face No. 10 seeded Miami Sunday, March 27 at 1:20 p.m.

Friday’s win over the Providence Friars also made Kansas the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I men’s basketball history. They Jayhawks have a total of 2,354 victories.

Super-senior Remy Martin helped the team set that record by scoring 23 points against the Friars. It’s Martin’s third-straight game in double-figures, according to Kansas Athletics.

Miami advanced to the Elite 8 for the first time in program history. They beat Iowa State to do so.

Kansas is 15-10 in Elite 8 games all-time, but just 3-5 under head coach Bill Self.

The Jayhawks haven’t made it this far in the NCAA Championship Tournament since 2018, where Kansas defeated Duke in overtime.

The meeting between the Jayhawks and Hurricanes will be the fifth meeting between the two schools in the series history.

