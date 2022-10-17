LAWRENCE, Kan. — The college basketball season is just around the corner and the reigning national champion Kansas Jayhawks are preparing to defend their title.

In the Associated Press’s Top 25 poll for the preseason, the 2022 champions are ranked No. 5, tied with the Baylor Bears.

1. North Carolina Tar Heels
2. Gonzaga Bulldogs
3. Houston Cougars
4. Kentucky Wildcats
T-5. Kansas Jayhawks
T-5. Baylor Bears
7. Duke Blue Devils
8. UCLA Bruins
9. Creighton Bluejays
10. Arkansas Razorbacks
11. Tennessee Volunteers
12. Texas Longhorns
13. Indiana Hoosiers
14. TCU Horned Frogs
15. Auburn Tigers
16. Villanova Wildcats
17. Arizona Wildcats
18. Virginia Cavaliers
19. San Diego State Aztecs
20. Alabama Crimson Tide
21. Oregon Ducks
22. Michigan Wolverines
23. Illinois Fighting Illini
24. Dayton Flyers
25. Texas Tech Red Raiders

On Friday, the Jayhawks ushered in the new basketball season with Late Night at the Phog where they unveiled their 2022 NCAA Championship banner.

The Jayhawks will be without several key contributors from their championship run, with the likes of Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun and David McCormack going on to play at the next level.

Kansas will host Pittsburg State in an exhibition match on November 3 and will begin non-conference play against Omaha in Lawrence on November 7.