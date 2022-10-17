LAWRENCE, Kan. — The college basketball season is just around the corner and the reigning national champion Kansas Jayhawks are preparing to defend their title.
In the Associated Press’s Top 25 poll for the preseason, the 2022 champions are ranked No. 5, tied with the Baylor Bears.
|1. North Carolina Tar Heels
|2. Gonzaga Bulldogs
|3. Houston Cougars
|4. Kentucky Wildcats
|T-5. Kansas Jayhawks
|T-5. Baylor Bears
|7. Duke Blue Devils
|8. UCLA Bruins
|9. Creighton Bluejays
|10. Arkansas Razorbacks
|11. Tennessee Volunteers
|12. Texas Longhorns
|13. Indiana Hoosiers
|14. TCU Horned Frogs
|15. Auburn Tigers
|16. Villanova Wildcats
|17. Arizona Wildcats
|18. Virginia Cavaliers
|19. San Diego State Aztecs
|20. Alabama Crimson Tide
|21. Oregon Ducks
|22. Michigan Wolverines
|23. Illinois Fighting Illini
|24. Dayton Flyers
|25. Texas Tech Red Raiders
On Friday, the Jayhawks ushered in the new basketball season with Late Night at the Phog where they unveiled their 2022 NCAA Championship banner.
The Jayhawks will be without several key contributors from their championship run, with the likes of Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun and David McCormack going on to play at the next level.
Kansas will host Pittsburg State in an exhibition match on November 3 and will begin non-conference play against Omaha in Lawrence on November 7.