STILLWATER, Okla. — There were too many mistakes for the Kansas Jayhawks to overcome in their road loss to Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys built an early 14-0 lead after an Alan Bowman 20-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Brennan Presley.

Kansas responded with three straight touchdown drives, including a Jason Bean 44-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mason Fairchild to give them a 19-17 lead.

Kansas scored again late in the half on a Bean deep ball to Quentin Skinner to go up 25-24, taking the lead into halftime

The Jayhawks also opened the second half strong, scoring on a Bean 42-yard touchdown pass to Skinner once again.

Kansas did not score for the rest of the game.

Oklahoma State scored 15 unanswered points to close the game, the biggest being a Presley six-yard touchdown run to go up 36-32 with 2:33 left in the game.

Kansas had a multitude of blunders including two failed extra-points and three turnovers in the second half.

Bean had a career game, throwing for 410 yards and five touchdowns (both career highs) and two interceptions.

Fairchild led the receivers with five receptions for 95 yards and two scores. Skinner had two receptions with 91 yards and two scores.

Kansas will head into the bye before a tough matchup at against the fifth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Oct. 28.