LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks are back in top five after their convincing win over Indiana on Saturday.

The Jayhawks are currently ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press poll, moving up four spots. Kansas started out the year ranked No. 5 and reaching as high as No. 3 before their loss to Tennessee.

They surprisingly moved down two spots last week after a win against Mizzou last week.

The Jayhawks were able to catapult in the rankings thanks to losses from multiple teams ranked ahead of them last week.

Kansas will play Harvard at home at 6 p.m. Thursday before starting Big 12 Conference play against Oklahoma State on New Year’s Eve.

The Jayhawks are 10-1 so far on the season.

