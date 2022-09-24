LAWRENCE, Kan. — It was a monumental day at Booth Coliseum for the Kansas Jayhawks football team, as they went 4-0 for the first time since 2009 after beating Duke in front of a sold-out crowd.

The story of the day was the play of quarterback Jalon Daniels. He made his presence felt all afternoon as he firmly cemented himself as a Heisman candidate.

He finished with 324 yards and four touchdowns with only four incompletions. He also did damage on the ground as he rushed for 83 yards on 11 carries with one touchdown.

The Jayhawks would get on the board first after a Daniels six-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Kardell. Duke would respond the very next drive when Jaylen Coleman scored on a five-yard touchdown run to even things up.

Kansas would take a 21-10 lead late in the 2nd quarter after another Daniels touchdown pass to Luke Grimm for 19 yards.

They had a strong start to the second half, taking a 28-13 lead after a Daniels 36-yard touchdown pass to Lawrence Arnold.

Duke would hang around all game, with a chance to tie on the last possession, but the Jayhawks defense would hold strong to secure the 35-27 win.

The fans would storm the field as KU was able to get one of their biggest wins in recent program history.

Kansas will now continue conference play as they face Iowa State next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.