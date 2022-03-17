LAWRENCE, Kan. — On the morning the Kansas Jayhawks are set to begin their NCAA Tournament campaign, guard Ochai Agbaji was named a consensus All-American.

Agbaji received the honor from the National Association of Basketball Coaches, the Associated Press, The Sporting News and the United States Basketball Writers Association, earning him the consensus title.

He is the 31st Jayhawk to have earned the honor and the first since Devonte’ Graham in 2018.

The Big 12 Player of the Year averaged 19.7 points per game and shot 40.5% from three-point range.

Agbaji is a semi-finalist for the Naismith Player of the Year award and a finalist for the Wooden Award.

Kansas is the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region of the tournament and play No. 16 Texas Southern Thursday night.